International Trade Show to begin today

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be inaugurated on September 25 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event, dubbed the “Maha Kumbh of hopes and possibilities,” aims to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship, culinary offerings, and cultural heritage on a global scale. With over 2,500 stalls, the event will attract participants from more than 70 countries and is expected to draw over 350,000 visitors, surpassing last year’s turnout.

The trade show will feature cultural programs with performances by artists from Vietnam, Bolivia, Russia, and other countries. Traditional dances from various regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Braj, Awadh, and Bundelkhand, will be performed, along with classical arts such as Shiv Tandava and Kathak. The event will also highlight the state’s defense manufacturing sector, emerging exporters, and innovations from key departments such as Khadi, Village Industries, and Rural Development.

The trade show offers technical sessions on startups, e-commerce, and exports, providing insights for entrepreneurs and the youth. Alongside conferences and exhibitions, visitors will enjoy entertainment by Indian artists Ankit Tiwari, Kanika Kapoor, and Palash Sen’s Euphoria Band. The event, which runs until September 29, will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm, with public access from 3 pm to 10 pm, showcasing the state’s diverse handicrafts and products.