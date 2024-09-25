Jaundice outbreak affects 300, including schoolchildren, in Kozhikode

In response to the jaundice outbreak in the Perambra block panchayat area, preventive measures have been ramped up. A team of 200 individuals, including health officials and panchayat staff, conducted door-to-door surveys to identify new cases and assess the situation further. The surveys covered the Perambra, Koothali, and Changaroth panchayats, where the outbreak has been concentrated.

Following the discovery of jaundice cases among students at North Kumbad Higher Secondary School in Changaroth panchayat, health officials collected water samples from ten nearby sources. These samples were sent to the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) in Kozhikode for analysis. Prameela, a health department official, reported that 64 teams, comprising health inspectors, JPHN officials, ASHA workers, and local representatives, surveyed 1,860 homes in the affected areas. A special PTA meeting was also held to address the rising number of cases among students.

The school has remained closed since the Onam holidays, as the outbreak was first noticed on September 7, when three students from the Plus One class were diagnosed with jaundice. The number of cases has steadily increased since then, but the exact source of the infection remains unknown. Health officials continue to meet regularly to provide guidance and manage the situation.