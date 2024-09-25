J&K Elections 2024: Second phase voting underway, PM Modi calls for voter participation

Voters in 26 constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir are casting their ballots in the second phase of the Assembly elections today, with strict security in place. Among the 238 candidates in the race is former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate in the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of their role in strengthening democracy. He also congratulated first-time voters.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leads with the highest number of candidates (26), followed by the National Conference (20), the BJP (17), and the Congress (6). Additionally, 170 independent and other candidates are competing. A total of 3,502 polling booths, manned by 13,000 personnel, have been set up to ensure smooth voting across the districts, with strong security forces deployed.

This phase follows the first round of elections on September 18, which saw a record voter turnout of 60.21 percent—the highest in the last seven elections in the union territory. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1, with the vote count set to take place on October 8.