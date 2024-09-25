Karnataka landslide: Human remains found in lorry cabin

After 71 days of searching in the Gangavali River, human remains were recovered from the cabin of a lorry driven by missing Kerala native Arjun. The lorry had gone missing following a landslide in Shiruru on July 16. Parts of the vehicle were found 12 meters deep at a location known as CP2, leading to the discovery of the remains.

The search operation, which began immediately after Arjun’s disappearance, faced several challenges due to bad weather and strong river currents. On July 23, radar and sonar equipment detected metal parts of the lorry at CP4, but the search had to be halted on July 28 due to heavy rainfall. A second phase of the search was launched on August 14 but was once again suspended on August 17 due to adverse conditions. Divers faced numerous difficulties, including underwater currents and obstacles like tree trunks and rocks.

Finally, on August 25, the lorry was retrieved with the assistance of a crane, and the human remains were carefully removed from the cabin. The decomposed remains, having been submerged for over two months, were transferred to a boat for expert examination. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident.