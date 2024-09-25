Lucknow banker dies after collapsing at work due to pressure

Sadaf Fatima, an HDFC Bank employee in Lucknow, collapsed and died at her office due to alleged work pressure. Fatima, who was the Additional Deputy Vice-President at the bank’s Vibuti Khand branch in Gomtinagar, fell from her chair on September 24. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead, and her body was sent for a postmortem. Her colleagues suggested that she had been under significant work pressure.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over the incident, calling it a reflection of the economic pressure in the country. In a social media post, Yadav emphasized the need for businesses and government organizations to reconsider working conditions, stating that true national progress should be measured by the mental health and happiness of its people, not just by economic outputs. He also criticized the ruling BJP’s economic policies.

This incident follows the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant in Pune, who also died due to alleged work-related stress in July. Her family had raised concerns about her workload and long hours at Ernst & Young (EY), though the company denied any wrongdoing.