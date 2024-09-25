Mumbai Metro Aqua Line set to launch in October; details on ticket fares and route revealed

The much-anticipated first phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 line, known as the Aqua Line, is set to launch in October 2024. Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), announced this timeline during a press conference on September 24. The initial stretch covers 12.5 kilometers, linking Aarey Colony to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), with the commissioning contingent on obtaining the necessary safety clearances.

The Aqua Line’s Aarey-BKC segment will feature ten stations, significantly enhancing commuter connectivity. This line is particularly notable for connecting Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, as well as linking with Metro Line 1 at the Marol Naka station. Once operational, the Aqua Line will provide 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, running from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays, with the first Sunday service starting at 8:30 AM. The ticket fares are set to be budget-friendly, ranging from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 50, although the maximum fare will rise to Rs 70 upon completion of the entire corridor.

The Aqua Line is projected to handle around 650,000 passengers daily and will employ 48 train captains, including ten women. Additionally, a considerable number of women will participate in the line’s operations and maintenance once it is fully commissioned. The trains are designed for a maximum speed of 85 km/h, with an average operational speed of 35 km/h. Bhide indicated that while they are awaiting final approval for the rail line, the rolling stock has already received the necessary clearance.