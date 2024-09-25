Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Heavy Downpour Across City

Mumbai and its suburbs faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai and Thane. The alert will remain effective until Thursday morning, as several low-lying areas like Mulund, Bhandup, and Andheri subway experienced waterlogging due to the downpour. The IMD has warned of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, throughout the day.

As the rains intensified in the afternoon, flight operations were disrupted, with two flights, including an IndiGo service, being diverted to Ahmedabad. Seven other flights circled over the city awaiting landing clearance. In response to the adverse weather, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.

The IMD’s forecast for Wednesday evening heightened the warning to a red alert, anticipating “extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds” until Thursday morning. The heavy rains have caused significant waterlogging in various suburban areas, affecting traffic and daily activities across the city.