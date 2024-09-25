Panic at Chennai Airport as Smoke Emerges from Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

Panic ensued among passengers at Chennai International Airport when smoke was spotted coming from the tail end of an Emirates flight bound for Dubai. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening around 9:50 PM, just before flight EK547 was scheduled to depart. In response to the alarming situation, Emirates clarified on Wednesday that the smoke was caused by a “technical issue” during the refueling process.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the aircraft’s wing area, and videos emerged showing additional smoke plumes from the rear section. Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation, focusing their efforts on extinguishing the smoke, which appeared to be emanating from one of the engines.

Fortunately, no passengers were onboard when the incident took place, although around 320 individuals were present in the terminal and lounge awaiting updates. After conducting thorough safety checks and an engineering inspection, Emirates confirmed that the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger safety, assuring customers that it adheres to the highest safety standards and that such incidents are addressed with utmost care and precision.