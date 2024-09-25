VP Dhankhar inaugurates 2nd UPITS, emphasizes importance of law and order for investment

At the inauguration of the UP International Trade Show-2024 in Greater Noida, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, calling it “game-changing” for Uttar Pradesh’s development. He emphasized that maintaining law and order is essential for attracting investments and praised Adityanath for transforming the state into a hub of development. The Vice President toured the stalls with the Chief Minister, expressing admiration for the event’s scale and global reach, which connected local artisans to international markets.

Dhankhar highlighted Vietnam’s participation as the partner country for the trade show, underscoring the significance of strengthening cultural and economic ties between India and Vietnam. He noted that visitors could experience authentic Vietnamese cuisine, further enhancing the bilateral connection. The Vice President also credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for promoting the voice of the global south and praised the collaboration between Modi and Adityanath in driving development projects in UP, particularly through initiatives like ‘One District-One Product.’

Reflecting on India’s progress, Dhankhar remarked that the country is set to become the world’s third-largest economy within two years, with Uttar Pradesh playing a critical role. He attributed this growth to Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, which has improved infrastructure, curbed corruption, and fostered innovation. Dhankhar expressed confidence in the state’s ability to achieve its $1 trillion economy target by 2027 and hailed the trade show as a gateway to opportunities, embodying the vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.