Badlapur police encounter: Public criticize opposition of politicizing the issue

Mumbai: Akshay Shinde, a cleaner who was accused last month of assaulting two four-year-old girls in a pre-primary school in Badlapur East, was killed while in police custody on Monday. As per police, Akshay Shinde snatched a policeman’s gun and fired three rounds at him, injuring him in the leg. He was killed in retaliatory firing.

This encounter has captured widespread attention. This incident has ignited a mixture of reactions across the state and on social media platforms.

An outpouring of public support for the police’s actions was seen after the incident. Celebrations erupted, with residents setting off firecrackers and distributing sweets, all while social media buzzed with commendation for the law enforcement’s decisive response. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, and Naresh Mhaske, voiced their approval, reinforcing the public sentiment that justice had been served through what many referred to as “God’s Justice.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Maharashtra, including members of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, have critiqued the public and political response, accusing some of exploiting the incident for political purposes. They argue that the swift justice delivered by the police, and the public’s reaction to it, may have bypassed a more thorough investigation and consideration of the legal process. Leaders like Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awad, Anil Deshmukh, and Amol Kolhe have raised concerns about the narrative pushed by the police and questioned the Home Ministry’s handling of the case.

Many netizens argue that the opposition is attempting to politicize a sensitive issue. They criticize that opposition is overshadowing the broader goal of achieving justice for the young victims.