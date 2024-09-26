Commodity Market: Gold price remains steady

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 56,480 per 8 gram and Rs 7060 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 480 per 8 gram and Rs 60 per 1 gram to an all-time high.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7720.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.660. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7078.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.600. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -3.8%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.01%.The current price of silver is Rs.98200 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.2200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold October futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 75,290 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.03% or Rs 23. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,190/kg, up by 0.15% or Rs 145. On Wednesday, gold futures ended at Rs 75,313 after falling from its all-time and day’s high of Rs 76,000/10 gram. Meanwhile silver dipped by Rs 750/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,656.60 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,670.43 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,680.00. Spot silver was steady at $31.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $995.35 and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,044.72.