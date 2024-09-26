Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two foreign nationals win $1 million each

Dubai: Two foreign nationals have won US$1 million each at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. Kyriacos Michaelides, a Cypriot, and Abdullah Alsayed, originating from Saudi Arabia, won the grand prize .

Kyriacos, a 43-year-old based in Johannesburg, South Africa, had purchased his ticket on September 5 on his way to Paris. A regular participant in the promotion for more than 10 years now, Michaelides runs a distribution company of gift items and toys in Johannesburg. He is the second Cypriot to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Abdullah Alsayed, a 65-year-old based in Riyadh, purchased his ticket online. He is the 14th Saudi Arabian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

After the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and motorbike. Peter Svenning, an American living in the US won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (Magnetic) car. Ebin Thankachan, an Indian based in the UK won an Indian Scout Bobber (Black Smoke) motorbike.