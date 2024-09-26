IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship : Kamal Chawla wins gold

Ulaanbaatar: In snooker, India’s Kamal Chawla has clinched his maiden IBSF World 6-Red title. The Indian player defeated Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal by ‘ 6-2’ in the final at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Kamal Chawla was the runner-up in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

India also won three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai, and Keerthana Pandian. In the women’s category, India’s Vidya was unable to defend her title, finishing with a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal loss to Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee, with the scoreline at 2-4. . Keerthana Pandian settled for bronze, falling 0-4 to Fong Mei Mei of Hong Kong in her semifinal match. Malkeet Singh clinched the bronze after losing his semifinal to 0-6 to Iqbal.