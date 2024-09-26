IRCTC announces discounts on flight tickets: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a discount offer for those booking flight tickets. However, it is available for a limited time only.

The special offer has been launched for passengers on the completion of 25 years of IRCTC. The IRCTC came into existence on September 27, 1999. On this special occasion, IRCTC is offering promotional discount for those willing to travel via Indigo airlines.

Also Read: Marshall launches Monitor III ANC headphones in India: Specifications, Price

This offer is valid for only three days, from September 26 to September 28. Those booking tickets through the IRCTC portal will receive a 12 percent discount. The offer applies to both domestic and international flights operated by Indigo.

Tickets can be booked for travel anytime between October 3 and March 31, 2025. Those interested in availing this exciting offer can book their tickets either by visiting this link or through the IRCTC Air Mobile App.