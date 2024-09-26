Kerala records 29.9% youth unemployment, among highest in India: Report

The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) highlights significant regional differences in youth unemployment across India. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have the lowest rates, while Kerala faces one of the highest, with a youth unemployment rate of 29.9% for those aged 15-29. The survey, covering July 2023 to June 2024, also shows significant gender disparity in Kerala, where female unemployment stands at 47.1% compared to 19.3% for males. Nationally, the youth unemployment rate is 10.2%, with females facing a higher rate (11%) than males (9.8%). Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands report the highest youth unemployment rates.

Youth unemployment is more prevalent in urban India (14.7%) compared to rural areas (8.5%), with female unemployment particularly concerning in cities, where it reaches 20.1%. The national unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above remains at 3.2%, but female unemployment rose slightly from 2.9% to 3.2% in the past year. The data also reveals that urban areas face higher joblessness, especially among young women.

The 2024 India Employment Report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) ranks Kerala poorly in male employment, with 31.28% of educated males aged 15-29 unemployed, far above the national average of 20.28%. This high unemployment rate is linked to a low number of young men participating in employment, education, or training (NEET), with Kerala reporting 19.26% in this category. The report suggests these factors contribute significantly to the state’s poor employment conditions.