Know why do pens have holes in the caps

You’ve probably noticed that some pen caps have holes on top of them when you tinker with the pen and chew on its cap while writing. Now, because the manufacturers haven’t told us why we’re likely to be perplexed by the feature. People come up with amazing conspiracy theories explaining why ballpoint pens get holes in their caps over time. Some people believe that the perforations assist equalize pressure in the pen’s body, making it simpler to open the cap. However, many pen caps can be screwed on, which effectively fixes any air pressure issues.

Others believe the holes allow the ink on the nib to dry up. While this is somewhat correct, it appears that it is not the only explanation for the holes. Let us debunk the riddle before it becomes much more perplexing. The confusing feature is included in the pen as a precautionary measure. It keeps individuals from choking to death if they swallow the pen cap while chewing.

BIC, one of the world’s oldest pen manufacturers, simply placed a hole on the top of their pen caps, turning it into a life-saving feature. For example, if a person eats the cap and it becomes lodged in the windpipe, the hole will sustain airflow and allow the person to breathe. The problem of a pen cap being caught in your windpipe is more dangerous and prevalent than you believe.

There have been reports of schoolchildren and toddlers choking to death after inadvertently consuming a pen cap. An 8-year-old child from Andhra Pradesh died in 2018 from choking after ingesting a pen cap. In another example, a pen cap became lodged in the neck of a 13-year-old boy called Ben Stirland, strangling him to death. Although the safety holes in the cap may save you if you swallow it, it is not recommended that you test it to see whether it works.