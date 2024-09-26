Mumbai: Maharashtra is witnessing notable development under the BJp-Shiv Sena government. The government under the stewardship of Devendra Fadnavis is also has not faced any corruption allegations.

Devendra Fadnavis tenure, first as Chief Minister and now as Deputy Chief Minister, has been characterized by the implementation of key infrastructure initiatives like the Metro, Coastal Road, and Samriddhi Highway. His government also induced agricultural programs such as Shetale and Jalyukta Shiwar. These programs contributed to advancements in sectors ranging from industry and education to foreign investment and irrigation. The policies enacted under Fadnavis’s leadership have been celebrated for their innovative approach to uplifting various communities while prioritizing the state’s interests and the well-being of the public over personal gain.

Recognizing the scarcity of government job vacancies, he stressed the significance of empowering the Maratha youth within the spheres of agriculture and industry. Initiatives like the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation Personal Loan Interest Repayment Scheme and the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Reimbursement Scheme launched to financially support Maratha youth, aiming to boost their presence in civil services and public sector roles.

He also focused on long-term, substantive work over the pursuit of transient popularity. This vision has affirmed his reputation as a leader committed to the welfare of Maharashtra’s diverse societies.

As per political analysts, Devendra Fadnavis has indisputably left a profound mark on Maharashtra’s development trajectory. His governance has been marked by an absence of corruption controversies, the launch of significant infrastructure and agricultural projects, and policies aimed at the upliftment of various communities.