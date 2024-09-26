Mumbai: Mahindra has announced the prices of the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. The SUV was launched last month. At that time, the company revealed the prices of only the RWD variants. But now prices are out for the entire range.

The Thar Roxx has two engine options — G20 TGDI mStallion petrol and D22 mHawk diesel. The transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. While the petrol version only has RWD, the diesel version has both RWD and 4WD (4XPLOR) options.

The petrol unit develops a maximum power of 177PS and a peak torque of 380Nm. The diesel 4WD MT produces 152PS of maximum power and 330Nm of peak torque. The diesel 4WD AT is more powerful at 175PS and 370Nm. The SUV has features like CrawlSmart Assist and IntelliTurn for enhanced off-roading capability. There are multiple terrain modes — Snow, Sand and Mud — and a water wading depth of 650mm.

Below are the variant-wise Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD prices (ex-showroom).

Thar Roxx MX5 MT 4WD – Rs 18.79 lakh

Thar Roxx AX7L MT 4WD – Rs 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx AX5L AT 4WD – Rs 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx AX7L AT 4WD – Rs 22.49 lakh

The Thar Roxx bookings open online and at Mahindra dealerships on October 3, with deliveries set to commence this Dussehra