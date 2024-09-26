Mumbai Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed as IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 25, causing flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting local train services, and resulting in the diversion of 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which is in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday, urging residents to stay indoors for safety.

From 5 PM to 10 PM on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs experiencing the highest amount at 276 mm. The IMD also advised fishermen to avoid the coast due to strong winds and heavy rain expected until September 27. While a high tide was anticipated, rainfall appeared to ease by late Wednesday night, providing temporary relief.

Despite the heavy downpour, train services began resuming after water receded. The Central Railway reported that Harbour Line local trains restarted at 11:23 PM, though they were operating at a restricted speed of 25 km/h. Earlier, severe waterlogging had forced commuters at Chunabhatti Railway Station to walk along the tracks, but services on the main line eventually resumed as the rains subsided.