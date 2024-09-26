Mumbai Rains Disrupt Flights: Two Diverted, Seven Make Go-Around

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday evening led to flight disruptions, with some flights diverted and several others forced to make a go-around due to bad weather. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport confirmed that by 8:09 PM, two flights had been diverted, and seven others had to circle the airspace before landing.

Vistara reported that its flight UK941 from Delhi to Mumbai was diverted to Hyderabad due to poor weather, where it was expected to arrive at 9:10 PM. Another Vistara flight, UK534, from Hyderabad to Mumbai, also had to return to Hyderabad due to the same weather conditions.

IndiGo also issued an advisory on social media, informing passengers that Mumbai’s flight schedules were affected by the rain and air traffic congestion. They urged travelers to check their flight status online and allow extra time for reaching the airport amidst the challenging weather conditions.