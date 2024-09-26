PM Modi’s Pune visit cancelled amid heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune, scheduled for September 26, has been cancelled due to severe rainfall in Maharashtra. The visit aimed to inaugurate the new underground Metro corridor connecting Civil Court to Swargate, a key development project valued at ?1,810 crores. However, heavy rains have disrupted local train and flight schedules, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Pune City, and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, due to relentless rainfall. Waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas have hindered daily activities and caused significant traffic disruptions. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution while traveling and stay updated on weather advisories.

The cancelled visit was set to launch several key initiatives worth over ?22,600 crores. Prime Minister Modi’s arrival at Pune airport, initially planned for 5:35 PM, has been called off due to deteriorating weather conditions. Emergency services are on high alert to address any incidents arising from the severe weather. Residents are urged to prioritize their safety amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall.