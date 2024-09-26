Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition was launched in India. The features and specifications of the handset are similar to that of the Galaxy M15 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April this year. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are respectively listed at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499. The phone is available for purchase via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select retail stores. The handset comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.0. It is promised to get four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with Knox Security and Quick Share features and Voice Focus for call clarity as well. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.