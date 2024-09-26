Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on September 26 with Nifty crossing 26,200 for the first time. At close, BSE Sensex was up 666.25 points or 0.78 percent at 85,836.12. NSE Nifty ended at 26,216 , up 211.80 points or 0.81 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,668 against 2,292 stocks that declined, and 102 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,062. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 251, and those that hit a 52-week low was 45. A total of 313 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 254 in the lower circuit.

As many as 41 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were ,Cipla, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, Hero MotoCorp, and NTPC.

Among the broader indices, Midcap stocks ended higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 index ending higher by 0.10 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index, on the other hand, ended lower, down 0.50 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, ended 7.12 per cent lower at 11.84.

Auto and Metal indices outperformed the other sectoral indices, each ending over 2 per cent higher. The remaining sectoral indices also ended higher, barring Consumer Durables, and select Healthcare.