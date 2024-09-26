Supreme Court grants bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

The Supreme Court of India granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday, September 26, in a money laundering case connected to the 2014 “cash-for-jobs” scam. A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih imposed strict conditions on Balaji’s release. This decision follows the court’s hearing on August 12, which involved arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Balaji’s legal team. Prior to this, the Madras High Court had rejected his bail plea, citing concerns about public interest and the potential negative impact on trust in the judiciary.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14, 2023, over allegations of accepting bribes in exchange for job appointments during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government. The ED’s investigation into the case resulted in a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji. Despite multiple bail attempts, including three petitions dismissed by local courts and another rejection from the Madras High Court in October, Balaji remained in custody for over eight months. The High Court had also ordered an expedited trial, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution.

Now, with the Supreme Court granting conditional bail, the case will move forward in the special court in Chennai, where the trial will be conducted as per the High Court’s directives. The outcome of these proceedings will be pivotal for Balaji, as he faces significant charges tied to his political career and the alleged scam. The case has garnered attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and its impact on public trust.