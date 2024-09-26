Vivo launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo V40e is a new addition to Vivo’s V40 lineup which also includes Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40, which were unveiled in August in the country. The smartphone is available in two storage and colour options.

The Vivo V40e is available in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colours. It is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be available for sale starting October 2 via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and other authorised retailers.

Interested buyers can have the option to pre-book the phone through Flipkart and the official website. Online buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months or a flat 10 percent exchange bonus. Additionally, HDFC and SBI Card holders may receive a flat 10 percent instant discount.

The Vivo V40e is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset coupled to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

It features a large 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS low blue light certification. It also includes a Wet Touch feature that enables the use of the screen with wet hands.

The Vivo V40e is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, along with an Aura Light unit. The front camera boasts a 50-megapixel sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, and the phone also features AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer capabilities.

The device houses a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Additionally, the Vivo V40e comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Its connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.