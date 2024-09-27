Centre appoints 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi assigned key roles

The central government has announced the formation of 24 parliamentary committees, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appointed to the defense committee, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh. Notably, Sonia Gandhi has been left out of the newly formed committees. Several prominent BJP leaders, such as Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and Bhartruhari Mahtab, have been assigned leadership roles in key committees, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will head the Communications and IT Committee, and CM Ramesh has been named chairman of the Railway Committee. Actor Arun Govil, famed for his role as Lord Ram in “Ramayan,” has joined the Foreign Affairs Committee, while actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been appointed to the Women, Education, Youth, and Sports Committee, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Parliamentary committees are critical for overseeing government operations, reviewing policies, expenditures, and laws. They consist of members from both houses of Parliament and are divided into standing and ad hoc committees. Standing committees are permanent, focusing on specific domains, while ad hoc committees are temporary, formed for particular tasks. These committees hold significant authority, including the power to summon officials and request documents to ensure proper governance.