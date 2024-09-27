Commodity Market: Gold price touch new lifetime high

Mumbai: Gold price again touched fresh lifetime high in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 56,800, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 56,480 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices observed a slight decline on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7718.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.20. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7076.3 per gram, also down by Rs.20. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.63%, while over the past month it has decreased by -4.18%. The price of silver stands at Rs.98000 per kg, down by Rs.200.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts at opened flat today at Rs 75,376 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.01% or Rs 11. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,322/kg, down by 0.37% or Rs 342. In the last one week, gold prices have surged by Rs 1,900 per 10 gram while silver rose Rs 2,350/kg in the same time.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,670.50 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,685.42 on Thursday. Gold prices have risen more than 29% so far this year. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,692.70. Price of spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.91 per ounce, after hitting a 12-year peak in the previous session. Platinum was steady at $1,006.65 and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,043.22.