Congress government’s Urdu push in Karnataka damages state’s social fabric

Bangalore: The Congress government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to make proficiency in Urdu a criterion for Anganwadi teachers in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru. The state government has issued a notification that mandates Urdu proficiency for Anganwadi teacher applicants in districts with a significant Muslim population. In this case, Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru, where the Muslim community constitutes 31.94% of the population, have been singled out. This decision has ignited a fresh wave of controversy in the state.

This decision has already sparked protests and political outcry in the state. As per analysts, this decision will alienate a section of the state’s population and also damage the delicate social fabric of Karnataka, where language has been a deeply emotional issue.

The decision has been interpreted by many as a politically motivated act of appeasement. Though the government argues that the decision aimed at linguistic inclusivity.

But, opposition parties mainly BJP has raised sharp criticism against this. BJP accuses the Congress government of pushing an agenda that could undermine the state’s linguistic unity. BJP leaders, including former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, have called the move an attempt at “Muslim appeasement,” which could deny job opportunities to Kannada-speaking candidates in their own state.

The political landscape of Karnataka has long been sensitive to issues of language. The state has witnessed strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi, with widespread protests against the perceived threat to Kannada. Karnataka prides itself on its linguistic diversity, with Kannada being the unifying language across the state’s varied communities. The decision to prioritize Urdu over Kannada, even in districts where the Muslim population is significant, raises concerns about the erosion of this unity.

Karnataka is home to a large population of migrants from other Indian states, particularly in urban centers like Bengaluru. Many of these migrants speak Hindi, Telugu, Tamil or Marathi, adding layers to the linguistic diversity of the state. A government that has historically resisted the imposition of Hindi now seems to be favouring Urdu in specific regions, further complicating the cultural equation.

For a state that houses this much linguistic diversity, the mandate for Urdu proficiency could set a dangerous precedent. It risks alienating non-Urdu speaking candidates who might be equally or better qualified for the job but do not have the requisite linguistic skills.

By prioritising one minority language over Kannada, the Congress government is walking a tightrope that could alienate the majority of its population. In a state that has consistently opposed linguistic imposition, this decision is not only divisive but could also set a dangerous precedent for future policies.