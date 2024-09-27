Dreame launches robot vacuum cleaner in India: Details

Mumbai: Dreame has launched its latest robot vacuum cleaner equipped with a mopping function in India. The device from the Xiaomi-backed brand is named Dreame X40 Ultra .

Dreame X40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 in India and will go on sale via Amazon. It comes with a one-year warranty. The robot vacuum and mop combo will be available for a special promotional price of Rs. 99,999 during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will open to all shoppers on September 27, after providing early access to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 26.

The newly launched vacuum cleaner from Dreame features an inbuilt RGB camera and 3D structured light technology for obstacle detection. It creates a four-level detailed map of the room for cleaning and is claimed to identify and avoid up to 120 types of objects, including shoes, cables, and more.

The Dreame X40 Ultra features a turbidity sensor that ensures mops are rewashing when necessary and has an anti-tangle TriCut rubber brush for removing hair, pet hair, dust, and larger debris. The self-cleaning machine comes with 12,000Pa of suction power.

The vacuum cleaner sports dual rotatory mops to vacuum and mop. The side brush can lift up to 10.5mm and extend to reach wall corners and curved furniture legs. This feature is claimed to prevent cross-contamination between dry and wet messes. The robot can extend its mop up to 4cm. It has a 3.2-litre vacuum bag, and the machine is advertised to require emptying only once every 75 days of use.

Users can customise their cleaning tasks with the compatible Dreamehome App. Users can set no-go zones and virtual walls for planning. There is a new curtain zone in the app that will assist in cleaning under curtains without getting stuck on them. The Dreame X40 Ultra supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri as well.

The base station of Dreame X40 Ultra handles automatic dustbin emptying, hot water mop cleaning (70 degrees Celsius), self-cleaning washboard, automatic mop drying, and refilling of both water and cleaning solution. The clean and used water tanks have a 4.5-litre capacity. After cleaning the rotary mops blow-dried for two hours with warm air. The Dreame X40 Ultra packs a 6,400mAh battery.