Euler Motors launches India’s first LCV with ADAS

New Delhi: Leading electric commercial vehicles brand, Euler Motors, has launched two models of Storm EV cargo vehicles. The Storm EV LongRange 200 is built for intercity travel, while the Storm EV T1250 caters to city needs. Both vehicles are capable of carrying a hefty 1250 Kg load. This marks Euler’s entry into the 4W Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment, introducing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for the first time in India’s LCV market.

The Storm EV LongRange 200 boasts an impressive real range of 200 km. One can get 100 km of range in just 15 minutes! With a spacious 10 ft body and 330 Cft capacity, it promises smooth transport, aided by an 8-leaf rear suspension.

On the other hand, the Storm EV T1250, designed for city use, offers a real range of 140 km. Its compact 8.2 feet body provides 220 to 260 Cft of space, and it uses a DC001 fast-charging protocol, achieving 100 km in just 30 minutes. Available in two versions, it’s designed to handle both dense and regular loads.

The Storm EV models are equipped with ADAS, featuring Night Vision Assist for clear visibility in low light, and collision alerts from front and rear cameras.

The Storm EV LongRange 200 is priced at Rs 12.99 Lakhs, while the Storm EV T1250 is competitively priced at Rs 8.99 Lakhs. Euler Motors also offers an industry-first 7-year or 2.0 Lakhs km warranty, setting new standards in the commercial EV market.

Key Highlights of Storm EV Models:

Liquid Cooled Battery: First in the segment for optimal performance in any weather.

Superior Safety Features: The Shepherd App for vehicle tracking, theft prevention, and 24/7 CCTV monitoring.

Three Driving Modes: RANGE for efficiency, THUNDER for speed, and RHINO for tough terrains.

Integrated Chimera Infotainment System: Real-time vehicle performance data and navigation assistance.