IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal during Durga Puja 2024

A few days ago, several districts of West Bengal, including the Medinipurs, Burdwans, Howrah, Hooghly, and 24 Parganas, were flooded due to heavy rains and the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The water level continues to rise, especially with more rain since Wednesday, and there is little hope that these areas will be free of water during the Durga Puja festivities. Adding to the concerns is the forecast of more heavy rainfall during Puja, which has raised fears of further disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in both North and South Bengal during the Puja week, from October 4-10. Somanath Dutta, the Eastern Regional Director of IMD, confirmed that the region will experience more rain than usual, impacting all districts. Although South Bengal may see some improvement starting from Saturday, rainfall in North Bengal is expected to intensify from September 28, potentially worsening conditions.

Additionally, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the first week of October will see an increase in rainfall. However, despite concerns about rain during Durga Puja, the department has not yet provided any indication of when the monsoon will withdraw from West Bengal, though it has already left Rajasthan.