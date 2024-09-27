Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh named among India’s youngest in Hurun Under-35 entrepreneurs list

Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle, both aged 32, are the youngest women entrepreneurs featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list. This list recognizes 150 entrepreneurs under the age of 35, with business valuations of at least USD 50 million for first-generation entrepreneurs and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders. Ankush Sachdeva of Sharechat, aged 31, is the youngest individual on the list, which also includes Aakash Ambani of Reliance Jio Infocomm. The list highlights 123 first-generation entrepreneurs, making up 82% of the total, with Bengaluru and Mumbai contributing the most entrants.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, emphasized the entrepreneurial dynamism among India’s Under-35 demographic, as these leaders have quickly built successful businesses despite challenges like inflation and geopolitical instability. Hurun estimates that Under-30 entrepreneurs have businesses valued at around USD 10 million, while the Under-35 cohort boasts valuations of USD 50 million or more, with some reaching hundreds of millions. Junaid anticipates many of the younger entrepreneurs will soon transition to more senior lists as their ventures expand, further driven by India’s growing economy.

The list features seven women entrepreneurs, four of whom continue their family legacies, and includes entrepreneurs from 41 cities. Leading academic institutions include IIT Madras with 13 graduates on the list, followed by IIT Bombay, Delhi, and Kharagpur. Notable businesses on the list include Unacademy, Meesho, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, Third Wave Coffee, Razorpay, and Mamaearth. The average age of the entrepreneurs is 33, with the most followed being Unacademy’s Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, and Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey.