Know the link between allergies and sinusitis

Allergies and sinusitis affects millions worldwide. As per experts, allergic reactions can inflame sinus passages, leading to sinusitis—a condition characterised by the swelling of the nasal sinuses.

1. Allergic rhinitis and sinusitis

Many individuals with allergic rhinitis experience sinusitis as allergens such as pollen, dust, or pet dander cause inflammation in nasal passages and sinuses, leading to symptoms like congestion and sinus pressure.

2. Immune system response

When exposed to allergens, the immune system releases histamines that increase mucus production and nasal inflammation, which can block the sinus openings and lead to infections.

3. Chronic inflammation

Continuous exposure to allergens can lead to chronic sinusitis, where sinus passages remain inflamed and swollen over extended periods, causing persistent symptoms and discomfort.

Tips to manage allergies and prevent sinusitis

1. Avoid Known Allergens

Minimise exposure to substances that trigger allergic reactions, such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander.

2. Use Air Purifiers

Employ air purifiers in your home to reduce the presence of airborne allergens.

3. Regular Nasal Rinsing

Using saline solutions for nasal irrigation can help clear allergens from nasal passages and reduce inflammation.

4. Medication

Antihistamines, decongestants, and nasal corticosteroids can be used to control allergy symptoms and prevent the onset of sinusitis.

5. Consult an Allergist

Regular check-ups with an allergist can provide tailored strategies to manage allergies effectively and prevent complications like sinusitis.