Know what is ‘Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder’

Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a complex neurological condition. It is characterised by a pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that affects everyday functioning. Adult ADHD often goes undiagnosed and this can lead to

Causes:

1. Genetic influence

Strong evidence suggests ADHD is highly heritable, with many cases linked to familial genetic traits. Studies indicate that children with ADHD are more likely to have at least one parent with the condition.

2. Neurobiological factors

Imaging studies have shown differences in the brain structure and function of individuals with ADHD, particularly in areas that control attention, impulsivity, and executive function.

3. Environmental contributors

Factors such as exposure to toxins (e.g., lead), prenatal exposure to nicotine or alcohol, and extremely low birth weight have been implicated in the development of ADHD symptoms.

4. Developmental disruptions

Early developmental disruptions, whether biological or environmental, play a significant role in the manifestation of ADHD symptoms later in life.

Also Read: Know advantages of geriatric pregnancy

symptoms of adult ADHD:

1. Inattention

Adults with ADHD may struggle with sustaining attention during tasks, are easily distracted by extraneous stimuli, and often appear forgetful in daily activities.

2. Hyperactivity

This may present as excessive fidgeting, an inner feeling of restlessness, and an inability to stay seated in situations where it is expected.

3. Impulsivity

Impulsive behaviour’s in adults can include interruptions in conversation, making important decisions without considering long-term consequences, and impatience waiting in lines or in traffic.

4. Emotional dysregulation

Many adults with ADHD experience intense emotions, mood swings, and frustration coping with stress, which can complicate personal and professional relationships.

5. Disorganisation and poor time management

Chronic disorganisation, procrastination, and an inability to manage time effectively are common, often leading to performance issues at work or school.

Comprehensive treatments for adult ADHD:

1. Pharmacotherapy

Stimulant medications, such as methylphenidate and amphetamines, are often first-line treatments for ADHD, helping to improve focus and reduce impulsivity and hyperactivity.

2. Behavioural therapy

Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and other behavioural interventions can help manage the symptoms of ADHD by teaching coping skills, stress management techniques, and ways to improve organisational skills.

3. Lifestyle modifications

Regular physical activity, a healthy diet, sufficient sleep, and mindfulness practices have all been shown to help mitigate symptoms of ADHD.

4. Educational and support services

Adult ADHD coaching, support groups, and patient education are vital in helping individuals understand and manage their condition effectively.

5. Workplace accommodations

Simple changes in the work environment, such as a quiet room for tasks requiring concentration or flexible work hours, can significantly improve job performance.