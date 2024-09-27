Mukti confesses to murder in death note, brother accuses Mahalakshmi of extortion

The murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman living in Bengaluru, has left the city in shock as gruesome details emerge from a death note left by the prime suspect, Mukti Ranjan Roy. After killing Mahalakshmi during a violent altercation at her home on September 2, Mukti Ranjan fled to Odisha on a motorcycle before later committing suicide. According to his note, an argument about marriage led to Mahalakshmi attacking him, and in retaliation, he killed her. The next day, Mukti Ranjan returned with tools, dismembered her body into 59 pieces, and attempted to clean the crime scene with acid before fleeing.

Following his escape, Mukti Ranjan traveled over 1,550 kilometers across multiple states before reaching his hometown in Odisha. During his journey, he contacted his brother, Shaktiranjan Das, and his mother, confessing to the murder. Shaktiranjan has since accused Mahalakshmi of extorting money from Mukti Ranjan, alleging that she demanded a gold chain, rings, and an expensive phone, which had caused Mukti Ranjan to stop financially supporting his family. Mukti Ranjan stayed with his brother for three days after the murder, confessing to the crime before hanging himself.

The police are investigating further, collecting evidence like blood samples and fingerprints, while Mukti Ranjan’s phone has been sent for forensic analysis. Despite his death, if anyone is found to have helped him in his escape, they could still face charges. Authorities plan to record statements from key witnesses, including Mukti Ranjan’s brother, as the case unfolds.