Natural home remedies to manage skin breakouts during monsoon

The monsoon season can cause skin breakouts. This is due to increased humidity, which leads to excess oil production and sweating, making the skin more prone to clogged pores and bacterial growth. The moisture in the air also attracts dirt and pollutants that can accumulate on the skin, further contributing to acne. Additionally, damp weather creates a breeding ground for fungi and bacteria, increasing the risk of infections and breakouts.

Effective home remedies to help manage skin breakouts caused by the monsoon

1. Neem paste

Neem leaves have strong antibacterial and antifungal properties that help prevent and reduce acne caused by bacterial growth. Neem helps in controlling excess oil and soothes inflammation. Make a paste by grinding fresh neem leaves with a little water and applying it to the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

2. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known for its powerful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Dilute a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil (like coconut or almond oil) and apply it directly to the pimples with a cotton swab. This helps reduce redness, swelling, and infection without over-drying the skin.

3. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera has soothing and antibacterial properties that can calm irritated skin and reduce acne. It also contains salicylic acid and sulphur, both of which are used in the treatment of acne. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the skin after cleansing. It helps to reduce inflammation, speed up healing, and prevent new breakouts by keeping the skin moisturised without clogging the pores.

4. Multani mitti mask

Multani mitti (fuller’s earth) is a natural clay that absorbs excess oil and impurities from the skin, which can accumulate due to increased humidity during the monsoon. Make a mask by mixing multani mitti with rose water or plain water to form a paste. Apply it to the face and leave it until it dries before rinsing off. This remedy helps to reduce shine, clear pores, and prevent acne formation.

5. Honey and cinnamon

Honey has natural antibacterial properties, while cinnamon contains antimicrobial compounds that help combat acne-causing bacteria. Mix a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of cinnamon powder to form a paste and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing.

6. Turmeric paste

Turmeric is well-known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help treat acne and skin irritation. Make a paste using turmeric powder and water or yogurt and apply it to the skin. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.