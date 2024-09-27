Sony launches closed-back headphones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones have been launched in India. Sony claims the headphones were developed with inputs from professional sound engineers like Battery Studios’ Mike Piacentini and Berklee NYC’s Akihiro Nishimura. The new headphones are aimed at professionals like music producers and artists.

Sony MDR-M1 headphones price is set in India at Rs. 19,990 and are available for purchase via Sony Centers, Sony authorised dealers, and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. They will be available for purchase starting September 26. As a limited-time offer that ends on October 31, the headphones will be available at Rs. 17,990.

The Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones sport an over-ear design with an adjustable headband and soft, thick earpads. The closed acoustic structure of the Sony MDR-M1 is also said to prevent sound leakage and minimise ambient noise interruptions which can help people while recording, mixing, or reviewing a music track. The headphones carry a 40mm neodymium driver that supports sound between 5Hz and 8KHz. They are said to offer a high-fidelity 360-degree spatial sound experience with low distortion.

Sony MDR-M1 studio headphones support 6.3mm and 3.5mm detachable cables. The cables are available in the box and measure 1.2m and 2.5m in size.