Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on September 27. At close, BSE Sensex was down 264.27 points or 0.31 percent at 85,571.85. NSE Nifty settled at 26,179, down 37 points or 0.14 percent .

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,972 against 1,938 stocks that declined, and 126 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,036. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 278, and those that hit a 52-week low was 33. A total of 323 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 238 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were BPCL, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Coal India and Reliance Industries. Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers.

Mixed trend saw on the sectoral front with auto, metal, IT, pharma, oil & gas up 0.3-2.5 percent, while realty, power, bank, media, FMCG, telecom indices down 0.3-1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on flat note.