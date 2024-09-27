Tech upgrades must empower the poor at launch of three supercomputers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that a country can achieve great heights only with a big vision and stressed that technological advancements should be aimed at empowering the poor. Speaking at the virtual launch of three PARAM Rudra supercomputers under the National Supercomputing Mission, Modi highlighted India’s growing opportunities in science and technology. He noted that since launching the supercomputing mission in 2015, the country has made strides in quantum computing, benefiting sectors like IT, manufacturing, MSMEs, and startups. The government, he said, prioritizes science and research, with the Mission Gaganyaan space station project targeted for completion by 2035.

The newly launched supercomputers, built at a cost of Rs 130 crore, are deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, facilitating cutting-edge research in various scientific fields. Modi also inaugurated an Rs 850 crore High-Performance Computing (HPC) system for weather and climate research, calling it a significant achievement in the science and technology sector. The supercomputers will support advanced research, with the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune exploring Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), while the Delhi-based Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) and S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will focus on atomic physics, material science, and cosmology.

The new HPC system, named ‘Arka’ and ‘Arunika,’ will enhance India’s capabilities in meteorological research, improving predictions for extreme weather events such as cyclones, heatwaves, and droughts. Located at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, the system is expected to boost the country’s computational power in weather forecasting. Modi also highlighted India’s efforts to build its semiconductor ecosystem, positioning the country as a key player in the global supply chain.