Three Maoists killed in 5-day Chhattisgarh operation

Security forces achieved a major victory in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, neutralizing three high-ranking Maoist leaders after a five-day operation. The operation, part of the “Maad Bachao” (Save Maad) anti-Maoist campaign, targeted the Abujhmad region, notorious for Maoist violence. The slain leaders were identified as Rupesh (Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee), Jagdish (South Bastar Divisional Committee), and Sarita/Basanti (Maoist Company Number 10). Rewards totaling ?49 lakh were on their heads. Rupesh had 66 criminal cases pending, including the 2009 Madanwada attack that martyred 29 soldiers. The operation’s success marks a significant blow to Maoist presence in the region. Abujhmad’s treacherous terrain has historically hindered security efforts. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of the “Maad Bachao” campaign in combating Maoist insurgency.