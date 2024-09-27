TVS Ronin Festive Edition Launched: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has introduced a new colour for the top-spec TD variant of the Ronin. It is called Midnight Blue. The bike is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Midnight Blue colour features a contrasting fluorescent green stripe running from the fuel tank to the side panel. It also gets a black-out flyscreen positioned above the LED headlamp.

Below are the variant-wise TVS Ronin prices (ex-showroom).

TVS Ronin SS – Rs 1.35 lakh

TVS Ronin DS – Rs 1.57 lakh

TVS Ronin TD – Rs 1.69 lakh

TVS ronin TD – Special Edition – Rs 1.73 lakh

The motorcycle is powered by a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, SOHC engine, which delivers 20.4PS of maximum power and 19.93Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The TVS Ronin is based on a double cradle split synchro stiff frame. The front has 41mm USD forks, while the rear gets s 7-step adjustable monoshock. The motorcycle uses 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. There is a 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Depending on the variant, you get single-channel and dual-channel ABS with rain and urban modes. Also, there are normal and adjustable levers basis the variant. Features-wise, the top-spec TVS Ronin offers all-LED illumination, a digital display (with Bluetooth connectivity), dual-channel ABS, adjustable levers, two ABS modes (Urban and Rain), and a USB charger.