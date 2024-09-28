ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule of warm-up matches announced

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the warm-up fixtures of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The warm-up matches will start from September 28. 10 Teams will begin their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

In the first match, Pakistan will face Scotland at 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai. while India women will take on South Africa and West Indies in their two warm-up games. All teams will play two practice matches at various cricket grounds in Dubai in the next four days.

The defending champions Australia women will be facing rivals England in their first warm-up match on September 29 and will clash against West Indies in the last match on October 1.

Also Read: ZELIO Ebikes launches new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side will take on West Indies (on September 29) and the last edition’s runners-up South Africa in their warm-up games in Dubai. All matches will begin at 07:30 PM IST and are available for the live broadcast in India.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Schedule:

Pakistan vs Scotland, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai

Australia vs England, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai

India vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai

Scotland vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai

India vs South Africa, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai

England vs New Zealand, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai

Australia vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai