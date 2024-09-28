Indian consulate in UAE issues advisory for Indian citizens

Mumbai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory. The Indian diplomatic mission warned Indian nationals of fraudulent calls claiming to be from the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra regarding immigration matters.

The mission urged expats in Dubai and the northern emirates to be cautious about fraudulent calls reflecting the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra telephone number: 80046342. The consulate said that the caller will try to extort money on the pretext of solving some non-existent immigration matter.

‘The consulate does not call Indian nationals on any immigration related issues. Please do not engage with such callers and do not transfer any money. The consulate does not ask for private information, OTP, Pin numbers or bank details,’ the Consulate said in a post on X.

The UAE implemented a two-month visa amnesty programme which began on September 1. Recently, UAE’s Federal Tax Authority had warned residents of email phishing scams by cybercriminals and urged them to stay alert.