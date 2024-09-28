Infinix launches its first clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched its first clamshell foldable smartphone named ‘Infinix Zero Flip’ in select global markets. Infinix Zero Flip price starts at $600 (roughly Rs. 50,200). The price and availability of the phone will vary by region. The company has yet to announce an India launch of the handset. It is offered in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways.

The Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM, including virtual RAM. The phone supports up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix Zero Flip carries a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The inner display has a 50-megapixel selfie camera as well. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone comes with an inbuilt AI Vlog Mode.

The Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with a GoPro mode, which allows users to connect to any GoPro device and manage it from the phone. The handset can also be used as a monitor to review the footage from the paired GoPro device in real-time.

The Infinix Zero Flip is backed by a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. The handset arrives with an integrated AI Assistant, Google Gemini. It gets speaker units tuned by JBL and features like an NFC wallet and Always On Display as well.