Israel Army announces killing of Hezbollah chief

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military announced that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. He was killed in a strike on Beirut. A source close to Hezbollah told news agency AFP that communication with the 64-year-old Nasrallah was lost since Friday night.

‘Hassan Nasrallah is dead,’ military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X.

‘Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world. During Hassan Nastallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities,’ the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement. ’

This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel — we will know how to reach them,’ Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

As per reports, Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab was also killed in one of the airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut. However, there has been no confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese media. The Israeli strikes also killed Ali Karake, commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and other Hezbollah members.

This wave of retaliatory strikes occurred just hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets into northern Israel. The Israeli bombing of Lebanon has killed more than 700 people and displaced around 118,000.