Know benefits of proper hydration during pregnancy

Hydration is a fundamental aspect of health, particularly during pregnancy. Adequate fluid intake is crucial not only for the health of the mother but also for the optimal development of the foetus. During pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes significant changes that increase the need for water. Hydration during pregnancy plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health and development of both the mother and the foetus.

1. Supports nutrient transport and absorption

Water is essential for transporting vital nutrients to the placenta. It facilitates the absorption of essential nutrients into the cells and aids in transporting these nutrients to the foetus, which is crucial for its growth and development.

2. Enhances amniotic fluid production

Adequate hydration contributes to the production of amniotic fluid, which surrounds the foetus throughout pregnancy. This fluid is vital for protecting the foetus, aiding in the development of the lungs and digestive system, and providing a cushion that guards against injury.

3. Prevents urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Pregnant women are at higher risk of UTIs. Proper hydration helps in diluting the urine and promoting frequent urination, which reduces the risk of infection.

4. Reduces constipation and haemorrhoids

Increased water intake helps prevent constipation, a common problem during pregnancy, by maintaining bowel regularity. This also lessens the likelihood of developing haemorrhoids, which are prevalent during pregnancy due to increased venous pressure.

5. Regulates body temperature

Water has a natural cooling effect on the body. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature, keeping both mother and foetus comfortable, especially during the warmer months.

6. Reduces swelling

Oedema, or swelling in the feet and ankles, is common in later stages of pregnancy. Adequate hydration can help reduce water retention by flushing toxins and excess salt from the body.

Daily hydration tips

1. Monitor fluid intake

It’s recommended that pregnant women drink at least eight to ten 8-ounce glasses of water a day.

2. Incorporate fluid-rich foods

Include fruits and vegetables high in water content, such as watermelon, strawberries, cucumber, and lettuce.

3. Limit caffeinated beverages

Reduce intake of caffeine as it can contribute to dehydration.

4. Listen to your body

Increase fluid intake if symptoms of dehydration appear, such as dark-coloured urine, dry mouth, or dizziness.