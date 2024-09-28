Know how to reduce  lower cortisol levels

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is produced by the adrenal glands. It helps manage blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and inflammation in your body. However, if you are constantly under stress, it can lead to higher cortisol production in your body, which can disrupt its balance.

As per the expert, if you don’t sleep for at least 7-9 hours every night, it can contribute to increasing cortisol levels in your body. To achieve this, figure out a bedtime routine that works for you. Make sure to keep your gadgets away from your bed and stop using them at least 30 minutes before you fall asleep. This would ensure your body is well-rested and doesn’t feel lazy the next day

Physical Exercise: Exercising is important not just for managing weight but also to keep your cortisol levels low. When you include low-intensity physical activities – like walking, yoga, and cycling – in your daily routine, your body rewards you by secreting feel-good hormones. This will help keep your mood elevated and cortisol levels low.

Right Diet: The expert suggests keeping fried and processed foods out of your regular diet. To tackle your cortisol levels, make sure to include a balanced meal – full of colourful veggies and nutrients – in your daily intake.

Stress Management: Inculcate a habit of decompressing every day. According to the expert, invest in meditation, yoga, and deep breathing every day to manage your cortisol levels.

According to nutritionist Urvi Gohil, you can fuel your body with the right foods to manage cortisol levels naturally. Here are some foods which should definitely be in your diet:

1. Magnesium-Rich FoodsFoods that are rich in magnesium can help regulate cortisol levels and promote relaxation. Try to include leafy greens, almonds, and pumpkin seeds to keep your body healthy and stress levels at bay.

2. Omega-3 Fatty AcidsInclude omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods in your diet if you want to manage your cortisol levels naturally. Add chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, in your daily food intake to help lower cortisol and reduce inflammation.