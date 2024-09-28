Know importance of balanced diet during pregnancy

During pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes significant changes to support the growth and development of the baby. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial during this time, as it ensures that both mother and baby get the nutrients they need for optimal health. A healthy diet during pregnancy is one of the most important factors in supporting both maternal health and the baby’s development.

1. Supports baby’s development

A nutrient-rich diet is essential for the development of the baby’s organs, bones, and brain. Key nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids play critical roles in the growth of the baby

2. Boosts maternal health

A healthy diet helps manage the physical demands on the mother’s body during pregnancy. Eating foods rich in fibre, protein, and healthy fats can reduce common pregnancy symptoms like constipation and fatigue

3. Prevents nutritional deficiencies

Pregnant women need higher levels of certain nutrients to support their own health and the baby’s growth. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins ensures that the mother does not develop deficiencies in iron, calcium, or vitamin D, which are common during pregnancy.

Also Read: Natural home remedies to manage skin breakouts during monsoon

4. Promotes a healthy birth weight

Eating a healthy, balanced diet helps maintain a healthy birth weight for the baby. Babies born with low birth weight are at greater risk for infections, developmental issues, and long-term health problems. A nutrient-dense diet ensures that the baby receives the necessary calories and nutrients for healthy growth.

5. Helps with postpartum recovery

Eating well during pregnancy not only supports the baby’s development but also aids in the mother’s recovery after childbirth. A healthy diet helps replenish the mother’s energy levels, supports breastfeeding, and ensures that her body has the nutrients it needs to heal after delivery.