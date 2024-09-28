Redmi launches new earphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Buds 6 were launched in China. Redmi Buds 6 price in China is set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400). The earphones are offered in three colour options — Black, Cyan, and White. The company has yet to announce the global launch of the Buds 6 earphones.

The Redmi Buds 6 sport a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips and carry 12.4mm titanium diaphragms alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units. They have an AI-backed dual-microphone system with wind noise reduction feature. The earphones support up to 49dB ANC and come with three transparency modes. They offer a 360-degree spatial audio sound experience.

The newly launched TWS earphones are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well as SBC and AAC audio codecs. They support dual device connectivity too. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Redmi Buds 6 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours with the case. Meanwhile, the earphones alone are said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Redmi claims that a 10 minute charge can deliver playback time of up to four hours.