Redmi launches Note 14 5G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China. Redmi Note 14 5G price starts in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700). Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are respectively marked at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300). The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Redmi Note 14 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Redmi Note 14 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 14 5G gets a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance.